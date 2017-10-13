Do you have paraskevidekatriaphobia?

(WWLP) – Do you feel slightly anxious when Friday the 13th rolls around? Maybe since this time it fell in October makes you feel a little spooked…

If so, you may have paraskevidekatriaphobia– or the fear of Friday the 13th!

The date is considered unlucky in Western superstition. Some people avoid doing dangerous activities or feel extra unsettled when they see a black cat!

This is the second Friday the 13th this year, with the previous date landing in January.

Hope you don't suffer from

paraskevidekatriaphobia.

