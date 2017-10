WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The first flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Bradley International Airport since Hurricane Maria devastated the island, is scheduled to land Friday afternoon.

The JetBlue flight arrives in Windsor Locks at 2:43 p.m.

