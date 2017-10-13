Final day of radiothon raising money for Shriners Children Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is the final day of a radiothon in Springfield that’s working to raise money for sick children.

Mix 93.1 and WHYN are hosting this year’s 6th Annual Love to the Rescue Radiothon for Shriners Children’s Hospital. The radiothon started Thursday morning, and will finish at 7:00 Friday night.

The money raised will benefit children who go to Shriners to get treated for a variety of medical conditions. Elizabeth Perkins of New York told 22News without Shriners, her son Damian wouldn’t be able to walk.

“He had surgery four weeks ago to move some bones and tendons and correct his left clubfoot,” Perkins said. “So we’re very grateful to have them here, and they’ve been extremely helpful.”

Shriners Childrens Hospital doesn’t turn away children, regardless of their family’s ability to pay.