Driver in ‘Facebook Live’ crash arrested again behind wheel

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man accused of driving at speeds reaching 116 miles per hour just under a year ago before crashing into a garbage truck on Route 6 was back in court Friday morning, charged with driving with a suspended license.

Onasi Olio Rojas, 21, was arrested by Rhode Island State Police just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon on I-95 in Providence, after his vehicle was involved in a collision,troopers said. After he was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment, he was taken to the Lincoln Woods state police barracks and held overnight pending arraignment.

Olio Rojas made news Nov. 30, 2016, after his car crashed into the garbage truck and a video he’d streamed live on Facebook of himself driving at 100-mile-an-hour-plus speeds went viral. The injuries he received from the crash kept him in the hospital all of December and into January. No one else was hurt. This had been the latest of a string of traffic violations Olio Rojas was charged with since 2015.

At court Friday, Olio Rojas, now listed by police as living in Providence, was charged as a probation violator. For that, a judge ordered him held without bail. On the charge of driving on a suspended license, bail was set at $1,000 with surety. He’s due back in court October 24.