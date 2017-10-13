Dr. Phil – “‘My ex blames me for our dog-napping, car stealing, credit card opening 8-year-old son!'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Sherry claims she is absolutely terrified of her 8-year-old son and his violent outbursts.

She claims her son kills animals, stole the neighbor’s dog, and crashed his grandfather’s car! Sherry says her elementary school son is a genius who opened a credit online and purchased over $750 in items.

Sherry blames her son’s behavior on his father, Todd, who she says lets their son do “whatever he wants.”

Todd says his son is a “normal boy that’s a bit unruly.” He says his son’s behavior is a result of all the prescription medications that Sherry has had him on since he was 3 years old. Todd says Sherry doesn’t have the patience to be a mother and is looking for “quick fix solutions” to their son’s behaviors.

Is there still hope for 8-year-old Douglas? Can these parents agree on a plan to help their son?

