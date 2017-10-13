Dozens gather to walk for loved ones lost to HIV/AIDS

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gandara Center’s Project Health hosted their 20th annual HIV and AIDS vigil in Springfield Friday night.

Dozens of people attended the vigil and walk from the Corner of Main and Bancroft Streets to remember loved ones lost to HIV and AIDS.

Project Health’s Program Director, Jose Aguirre, said the disease has impacted many members of the Hispanic community. He said it’s important to gather every year to raise awareness about the disease.

“The Latino community HIV is, the statistics rates are outrageous, and at a time like this, it’s very important to spread awareness and prevention within our community,” Aguirre told 22News.

The Vigil marched from Main Street to the North End Youth Center.

The event included bi-lingual speakers and opportunities to learn more about services and prevention.