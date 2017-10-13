Boy Scouts’ inclusion of girls draws both praise and criticism

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After 107 years as an all-male organization, the Boy Scouts of America announced this week they would be welcoming girls to join.

The organization said the move will make joining the Scouts more convenient for today’s families, but not everyone supports the idea.

Cub Scout dens will soon consist of separate groups of boys and girls, while larger Cub Scout packs will have the option to include girls.

Boy Scouts of America said the move to start accepting girls will make their programs more convenient and appealing to families. Rebecca Bartholomew agreed, saying, “It’s every week, sometimes two, three times. So to be able to not have to choose – am I going to go with my daughter or am I going to go with my son? It’ll make things so much easier.”

But the move has been met with some criticism from the Girl Scouts. The CEO of the Girls Scouts of Central and western Massachusetts told 22News earlier this week that declining enrollment and financial troubles are what’s driving the Boy Scouts decision.

Both organizations have seen declining enrollment in recent years.

Eagle Scout Dylan Williamson also disagreed with the move, saying, “I think that probably it would have been best if Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts had merged into one organization, as opposed to keeping the two separate organizations, because I know a lot of Girl Scout troops are against this decision”.

The new programs and inclusion of girls in the Boy Scouts will begin in 2018.