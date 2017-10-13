Bobcat Surprise!

(WHO) For around 30 years Jim Harvey has had a routine to start his morning off right at Mauer Supply, Inc. in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

That routine was recently disrupted when he arrived to find a bobcat under his desk.

“When I went to get my coffee he was under my desk, and that was my good morning,” Harvey recalls.

Multiple agencies, including the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office came to the rescue with caution.

“We’ve been telling people for several years, don’t approach bobcats, they are not kittens, not your average feline, not a pet at all. They are very dangerous when cornered,” said Mahaska County Sheriff Russ Van Renterghem.

For the next two hours, Jim’s office was the bobcat’s home.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2hE7I1u