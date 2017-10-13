AG Healey sues Trump Administration to preserve Obamacare

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General announced on Friday that she has filed a lawsuit to stop the Trump Administration from ending cost-sharing reduction payments under the Affordable Care Act.

Attorney General Maura Healey said it is an immediate effort to protect millions of American’s, including tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents, from facing significant increases in healthcare premiums and major out-of-pocket costs.

“After his failure to repeal the Affordable Care Act, President Trump is trying nothing less than sabotage to throw millions of Americans off of health care and destabilize access to insurance,” AG Healey stated in a news release. “In Massachusetts, we believe that everyone should get the care they need, when they need it. I’m glad to be joining my colleagues across the country to defend the law and fight for access to health care.”

AG Healey filled the lawsuit with other attorney generals from Kentucky, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Oregon, North Carolina, Illinois, New York, Vermont, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Minnesota, New Mexico, Iowa, Washington and the District of Columbia.

The Affordable Care Act’s mandatory cost-sharing reduction payments to health insurance helps working families access more affordable healthcare coverage.

The decision to stop the mandatory cost-sharing reduction payments means that insurers will be required to cover the costs, but will not be reimbursed. Insurers will however, raise premiums due to the lack of funding, forcing more people to go without health insurance.