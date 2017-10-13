5 arrests made in prostitution busts at 3 Wallingford spas

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested five women on prostitution charges Thursday after an investigation into illegal sex acts at three Wallingford massage businesses.

Police say during the past several months they have been investigating complaints of illegal sexual acts occurring at King Spa, at 329 Main Street; Sunny Spa, at 600 North Colony Road; and Joanne Spa, previously known as Golden Crystal Spa, at 320 North Colony Road.

On Thursday, search warrants at each spa were executed and police seized items such as refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, mattresses, massage tables, shower tables, interior/exterior signage, towels, sheets, furniture, computers, and cash.

Police say two workers and a customer were inside King Spa when the warrant was served. Police then arrested the employees, 49-year-old Wenying Zheng and 63-year-old Jin Hua Li, both of Flushing, New York. They were charged with prostitution and unlicensed massage. They both were released after posting a $2,500 bond.

At the Sunny Spa, police arrested 50-year-old Xue Qin We, of Flushing, New York, also for prostitution and unlicensed massage. She was released on $2,500 bond.

At the Joanne Spa, there were two employees and a customer present during that search. The workers, 34-year-old Hua Hua and 53-year-old Wu Xingzhen, both of Flushing, New York, were charged with prostitution, permitting prostitution and unlicensed massage. They were released on a $5,000 bond.

