5 arrested in Springfield cocaine bust

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation by Springfield police detectives led to the arrest of an alleged cocaine dealer and four men in possession of the drug.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, detectives monitored 47 year-old Francisco Siri‘s home on Parker Street Thursday night and arrested him shortly after midnight on Friday.

Inside the home, Walsh said detectives seized nearly 200 grams of both uncut and powdered cocaine, as well as more than $1,500 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Siri, also known as Javier Perez, is now facing one count of cocaine trafficking and three counts of Class B drug distribution.

The other four men arrested as part of the investigation are being charged with Class B drug possession. They were from Longmeadow, Agawam, Holyoke and Somers, Connecticut. Their names have not been released at this time.