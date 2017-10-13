10th annual Trail of Screams raising money for the homeless

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Boy Scouts in South Hadley are giving people scares for a good cause.

The Troop 303 Trail of Screams is in its 10th year of creating a maze and haunted walk in South Hadley.

Visitors can save on the $10 admission by donating canned goods for the South Hadley food bank.

“We raise money for the homeless,” Rebecca Bartholomew told 22News. “If you bring a canned good its $5, if you don’t its $10. All the money goes to charity, including the Boy Scouts of America.”

The event is running for the next three weekends through October 28.