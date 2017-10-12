Willie Ross School for the Deaf celebrates 50 years with Golden Gala

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Willie Ross School for the Deaf celebrated their 50th anniversary at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield Thursday evening.

Hundreds of people attended the Golden Anniversary Gala to celebrate 50 years of providing services and support to deaf and hard-of-hearing students in western Massachusetts.

The school’s president said over the last 50 years, the Willie Ross School has become a model for other deaf and hard-of-hearing programs to follow.

“We provide something that these students couldn’t get elsewhere, so it really is a unique opportunity to serve children in Western Massachusetts that they might not otherwise get,” Bert Carter, President of the Willie Ross School for the Deaf told 22News.

The Willie Ross School has students at its main campus in Longmeadow and at a partnership campus in the East Longmeadow Public Schools.