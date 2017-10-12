When will we see some fall colors in the leaves?

(WWLP) – Longing for some fall foliage? The calendar says it’s fall and the temperatures finally feel like it, but you don’t see much of the fall colors in the leaves.

22News Meteorologist Nick Bannin is Working For You with an explanation on how far behind the fall foliage is this year.

A combination of warmer-than-average temperatures in September as well as lower-than-average rainfall has really delayed our fall foliage season.

By now, we’d have much more of northern New England in-peak or close to peak foliage, but instead those areas that should be peaking are only dealing with moderate to high color.The only areas of peak color right now are in upstate New York.

We are running about 1-2 weeks late in getting to peak color. Most of western Massachusetts is considered in “good” color, except in northern Berkshire County and western Franklin County.

Over the next week to 10 days, we’ll likely see much more color-changing given that we’ve had some rain and temperatures are cooler.