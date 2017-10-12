Westfield State holds job fair for students and alumni

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University is doing their part to put students and alumni to work.

WSU held their annual College Career Centers fair on Thursday at the Woodward Center.

The fair is held for both students and alumni who are interested in the fields of federal employment, law enforcement, criminal justice, psychology and social services.

Career Center Director Junior Delgado told 22News why he thinks these types of fairs are so important for WSU students.

“Having these types of opportunities gives them the chance to see what types of other career fields might be out there for them to explore,” Delgado explained. “And it might be a good match for who they are in their skill sets.”

More than a hundred federal, state and local law enforcement and non-profit agencies attended to share career and employment information.