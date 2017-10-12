Westfield High School threat determined to be illegitimate

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield High School staff was made aware of a possible threat to the school through the school district’s anonymous alert system on Thursday.

Westfield Superintendent of Schools Stefan Czaporowski told 22News the administrative staff and the Westfield Police Department immediately began investigating the allegation and quickly determined it was a “non-threat.” Czaporowski said the message sent in mentioned a weapon, but that a specific date was not mentioned.

The superintendent told 22News due to how quickly it was determined to be a “non-threat,” students were not put on lockdown or evacuated. Had there been concern for the students’ safety, Czaporowski said precautionary measures would have taken place.

An automated call from Westfield High School Principal Charles Jendrysik went out to parents Thursday afternoon to notify them about the incident.

Classes went on as scheduled and will go on as so Friday.