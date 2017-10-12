Volunteers help clear western Massachusetts rivers of debris

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several weeks ago, hundreds of volunteers spent two days cleaning the rivers of western Massachusetts of debris.

Spokeswoman Angela Mrozinski told 22News on Thursday that a record 25,000 volunteers participated.

Angela Mrozinski told 22News the reason for the river improvements.

“You don’t want to see that when you’re trying to enjoy the river, enjoy its beauty, whether you’re swimming or boating or fishing,” Mrozinski told 22News. “You wanna have a clean river that’s safe to enjoy.”

In Franklin County, cleanup crews removed 800 tires from the Connecticut River.

Angela will know next month just how many tons of debris volunteers removed from western Massachusetts Rivers during their 21st annual cleanup.