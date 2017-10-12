Trump promises action on taxes & health care

(NBC News) President Trump promised Wednesday to use the “power of the pen” to push through health care reform.

Speaking in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the president said he’d use executive orders to reform Obamacare after Congress failed to pass a health care reform bill.

He’s expected to sign an executive order that will allow small businesses to band together and buy health insurance plans that don’t meet some Obamacare standards.

The president also warned Congress that his proposed tax reforms must be passed, saying the plan will amount to a “$4,000 raise” for typical American households.

“You’re going to spend that money, you’re going to be put to work, jobs are going to be produced,” he said.

