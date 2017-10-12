STCC holds fair for students looking to transfer to 4 year colleges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Springfield Technical Community College got a glimpse into their futures on Thursday.

STCC held a Transfer Fair where students met with representatives of more than 25 colleges and universities to talk about transferring to a four year institution.

“Community College is a great start but this is not the glass ceiling,” Director of Academic Advising & Transfer Jessica Hill explained. “We really want students to know there are opportunities beyond STCC and beyond this area.”

Western New England University, Elms College, Westfield State University, and UMass Amherst, were just some of the colleges at Thursday’s fair.