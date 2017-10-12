State Senators voice their support for criminal justice reform bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Several state senators are calling for comprehensive criminal justice reform and policies to keep people from ending up back in prison.

Several Massachusetts senators and advocacy groups spoke in favor of a Senate criminal justice reform bill at news conference held at the State House on Thursday.

The legislation combines issues from more than 100 bills.

The proposal would repeal mandatory minimum sentences for some drug offenses, seal certain records and reform the bail system.

Senate President Stan Rosenberg said some areas of the criminal justice system have not been reviewed and revised for generations.

“We need to sweep out the cobwebs from the system,” Rosenberg said. “So that we get better outcomes and we help people get the help they need and we get them back into society.”

The Senate Budget Committee is currently reviewing the bill before the full chamber can debate the proposal.