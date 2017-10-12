The Springfield Thunderbirds begin their second season at the MassMutual Center with an electrifying Opening Night atmosphere, both before and during the game. The action begins at 4 p.m., as Trailer Trash headlines the Thunderbirds Opening Night Block Party at Court Square. In addition to the live music, there will be food and beer specials, as well as activities throughout the courtyard. As the night’s festivities shift inside the MassMutual Center, the energy only rises. All fans in attendance at this anticipated sell-out will receive a Thunderbirds collectible jersey-shaped flag banner commemorating the evening. The pregame ceremony will feature pyrotechnics and exciting in-house presentations on the video board. President of the Springfield Thunderbirds Nathan Costa shared more.

Springfield Thunderbirds Opening Night vs. Hartford Wolfpack

October 14th

Block Party: 4 – 6pm, Court Square

Game: 7:05pm, MassMutual Center

Springfield Thunderbirds

45 Bruce Landon Way

(413) 739-GOAL (4625)

springfieldthunderbirds.com

Promotional consideration provided by: Springfield Thunderbirds