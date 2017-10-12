Springfield Rescue Mission celebrates 125th anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission observes its 125th anniversary of helping homeless men turn their lives around.

Thursday, Executive Director, Ron Willoughby, showed 22News the rescue mission’s expanded learning center.

Willoughby said the learning center is a vital tool to help their homeless clients get jobs and find a place to live.

“Some of the fellows that come here have never filled out an application, never gone on a job interview, they’ve never made a resume, they’ve never done a lot of thing that you and I take for granted,” Willoughby told 22News.

“I’ve done computers and stuff but it’s just a refresher, do my resume things like that get going again,” said Richard Adams, a Rescue Mission resident.

Each year several dozen homeless men enroll in the learning center.

Getting prepared to upgrade their lives take at least one year.