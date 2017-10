SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking for a missing man who they say may need medical attention.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News 50-year-old Blaine Duplisea was last seen October 2.

Duplisea is described as 5’7″, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information or think you’ve seen Duplisea, you’re asked to call Springfield Police Detective Selenia Cruz at 413-787-6360 or leave a message at 413-750-2249.