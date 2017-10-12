Springfield city leaders ‘Imagine a Day Without Water’

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – It may be easy to take clean water for granted when you have access to it every day. That’s why The City of Springfield and the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission are participating in “Imagine a Day Without Water” on Thursday.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield firefighters joined members of the water and sewer commission Thursday at the daily source of the city’s running water– the Cobble Mountain Reservoir in Granville.

There, they spoke about the role of water and water infrastructure in the city and the need for increased and continual investment in such infrastructure.

22News went to the Imagine a Day Without Water observance and we’ll bring you highlights on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.