Some casino positions could be exempt from background checks

BOSTON (WWLP) – People could be exempt from criminal background checks when applying for some Massachusetts casino jobs.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo said this could include positions in parking lots or kitchens; but it would be up to the state’s gaming commission.

The proposal was included in a supplemental spending bill approved by the House on Wednesday.

Under the proposal, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission “may exempt certain gaming service employees by job position” from the requirement to register with the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo said the Gaming Commission and Springfield area representatives brought the issue to his attention.

“I think they were hearing from their constituents,” DeLeo explained. “In particular who were applying for jobs and were told, because of this legislation, they would be prevented from applying for the jobs.”

With casinos in the process of hiring, the legislature is trying to get this proposal through quickly.