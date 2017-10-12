Puerto Rican residents begin migration to western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been more than three weeks since Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

A large portion of the island is still without power, and at least 113 people are still missing.

Many Puerto Ricans are now leaving the island, and coming right here to western Massachusetts.

Jose Claudio of the New North Citizens Council told 22News, they’ve been working to make sure the people who do come here will be able to stay with family and friends.

“We’ve been talking to all of the landlords to give them a little time to make sure we can help them find an apartment, try to find them a job,” said Claudio. “We have people who have come who were barbers, and are already working straight from Puerto Rico.”

According to a website set up by the Puerto Rican government, nearly 90 percent of the island doesn’t have electricity, and close to 50 percent still doesn’t have phone service.

