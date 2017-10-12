Northampton residents not so happy about dog park in area

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton could soon be getting the biggest dog park in our area, but not everyone is on board with the idea.

The member’s only dog park would be located on Glendale Road in Florence. It would cover 36 acres, and the total cost of construction would be about $1 million.

The city held a public hearing Thursday night, but some who live near Glendale road would prefer to see the park go somewhere else.

“I think the dog park in general is a good idea but i don’t think that this particular location is a good place for the dog park,” Marlene Pearson, a resident in the area, told 22News. “We’re a residential neighborhood and this is a big business that’s going into a residential area that already has a lot of traffic.”

If the park is approved, its scheduled to open in the spring or summer of 2018.