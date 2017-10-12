Northampton H.S. receives nearly $200,000 to upgrade greenhouse

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker administration is awarding nearly $10 million to support vocational schools.

Smith Vocational High School in Northampton received a $175,000 skills capital grant. Money they plan to use to modernize the school’s greenhouse.

The school provides students with a hands-on experience. The upgrades will bring the greenhouse out of the 20th century and into the 21st.

“We would be able to have aquaponics, hydroponics, nutrient film techniques, a lot of advanced growing that is really taking shape right now in the industry,” Joseph Bianca, Principal at Smith Vocational H.S. told 22News. “Our students are now going to get an opportunity to learn that skill and be able to apply when they graduate from here.”

The greenhouse will be torn down and rebuilt by next June. Students will be able to grow vegetables year round.

The school also has a farm and agriculture raised on the campus’ 80 acres, is prepared and served by students.

This is the second year in a row, the school received the grant.

To be eligible for the grant, the school partnered with Hadley Garden Center and Wanczyk nurseries.