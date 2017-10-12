2 Florida moms overdose with babies in car

(WPTV) Police in Boynton Beach, Florida have released the body camera video of what they say is two moms overdosing with their 1- and 2-month-old babies in the back seat.

In the 2-minute 45-second clip, you see officers responding, one of the mom’s is in the passenger’s seat passed out, and the other is in the back of an ambulance. A first responder says they administered narcan, the drug commonly used to bring someone back to life after overdosing.

Near the end of the clip, you see an officer soothing one of the crying babies, offering a pacifier.

Both moms, 27-year-old Kristen O’Conner and 28-year-old June Schweinhart were arrested, charged with child neglect.

