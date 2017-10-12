Local organization working to raise HIV and AIDS awareness

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In honor of National Latino HIV and AIDS Awareness Day, a local organization is working to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS.

New North Citizens Council held an event in Springfield’s Mason Square Thursday, to talk to residents about the importance of getting tested for HIV.

Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzalez did his part to re-inforce that message.

“AIDS is no longer on the front pages, but it’s having a devastating impact in our community,” said Gonzalez. “We need to make sure folks are getting information and are actively testing. Keep it alive, because this impacts so much of our families.”

The New North Citizens Council provides both education in the neighborhoods, as well as facilities for HIV and Hepatitis testing.