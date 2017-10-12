Man arrested for alleged assault of Holyoke High School student

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man is in police custody in connection with an attempted abduction of a teenager in Holyoke last week.

Holyoke Police Lieutenant Jim Albert told 22News 26-year-old Laquan Young has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, and assault and battery.

Young is accused of attempting to abduct a Holyoke High School student on her way to school Thursday morning.

Police made the arrest, after they spotted Young riding on a bike on High Street late Thursday night.

A shelter-in-place order was issued at a Holyoke school on October 5, after a girl was approached by a stranger on her walk to school.