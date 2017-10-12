Man arrested for alleged assault of Holyoke High School student

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man is in police custody in connection with an attempted abduction of a teenager in Holyoke last week.
Holyoke Police Lieutenant Jim Albert told 22News 26-year-old Laquan Young has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, and assault and battery.
Holyoke Police looking for leads on man who assaulted high school student
Young is accused of attempting to abduct a Holyoke High School student on her way to school Thursday morning.
Police made the arrest, after they spotted Young riding on a bike on High Street late Thursday night.
A shelter-in-place order was issued at a Holyoke school on October 5, after a girl was approached by a stranger on her walk to school.