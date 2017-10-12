Governor Baker in Springfield for CRRC ribbon cutting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a ceremonial ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon for the soon-to-be completed rail car manufacturing plant in Springfield.

The $95-million rail car manufacturing facility project began in 2014, when the China Railroad Rolling Stock Corporation, or CRRC, signed a $566 million contract with the state to manufacture 284 subway cars for the MBTA. Governor Baker was in Springfield for the topping off ceremony last August, and he’ll be back in western Massachusetts Thursday for the ribbon cutting.

The Page Boulevard manufacturing plant is expected to create at least 150 jobs in Springfield. So far, the rail company has also secured contracts to build subway cars for the Los Angeles Metro system and commuter rail cars for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city leaders will join the governor at the ceremony.

22News Reporter Hayley Crombleholme is attending the ribbon cutting and will bring you a look at the plant’s progress on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.

