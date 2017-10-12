Frost likely Friday morning, some plants may need protection

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cold temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning will likely lead to the development of widespread frost.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties from 3AM-8AM Friday, while Berkshire County has a Frost Advisory for 1AM-8AM Friday.

If you have plants that are sensitive to the cold, you may want to cover them with a sheet before you go to bed Thursday night or bring them inside if they’re potted plants. Average first frosts in the lower Pioneer Valley are in early to mid-October, so frost is not unusual this time of year. Some areas have already seen frost earlier in the month.

Nighttime temperatures Friday night and through the weekend will be warmer so frost is not likely again into early next week.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking the chilly air and a weekend warmup.