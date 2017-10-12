Dr Phil – “‘My sister and brother-in-law are allowing their son to drop out, run the household'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Angie and Hunters say they have given up on forcing their son, Rivers, to go to school.

He’s now officially truant, and they are waiting for the courts to step in because they say the only way to get Rivers to school is with police escort.

Rivers only wants to play music and video games, and he won’t follow any rules, according to his family.

The parents say Rivers lashes out violently and verbally not only toward them, but his younger brothers as well.

His Aunt Cindy wrote into the show saying she is concerned for the safety of her sister and the rest of the family.

Both parents say they cannot enforce consequences on their son because of his fits of rage. They come together as a family to see how to regain control of Rivers and their lives.

