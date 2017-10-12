Deadly wildfires turn neighborhoods to ash

(NBC News) The death toll from California’s wildfires continues to grow. At least 23 people are confirmed dead, and hundreds more are missing.

Crews continue to struggle against the 22 separate fires that are currently burning across Northern California’s wine country.

“The potential continues to exist for peril if folks don’t get out from in front of these fires,” warns CAL Fire Director Ken Pimlott. “It’s very dynamic, these fires are changing by the minute in many areas.”

Tens of thousands have been evacuated, and many of those returning to areas already scorched are finding their homes reduced to ashes.

