Chicopee police looking to identify theft suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify a man who is accused of using a stolen debit card to buy gas and Dunkin’ Donuts.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk said the debit card was stolen from a car that was broken into on Burnett Road October 3.

Since the break in, the card has been used at a gas station on Burnett Road, and at a gas station and Dunkin’ Donuts on Boston Road in Springfield. A surveillance image shows the suspect pumping gas into a silver or white car. Wilk says it appears the license plate is in the front window of the car, but it is too hard to make out any of the numbers or letters.

If you can identify the man or have any information, you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1730.