Central and western Massachusetts Girl Scouts: “Our focus is girls”

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After being an all male organization for over a century, the Boy Scouts announced Wednesday, that they’ll now accept girls.

But Girl Scouts of Central and western Massachusetts CEO Pattie Hallberg told 22News, “We love boys, but our focus is girls.”

22News went to their service center in Holyoke, where Hallberg said declining enrollment and financial troubles are the only reasons Boy Scouts want to join forces.

“They never involved us in any conversation about joining forces or figuring out how maybe we could come together, not for our programming, but come together, so, if its all about families, then lets have meetings at the same time and the same place,” said Hallberg.

Hallberg said membership in youth organizations are spread thin, for a lot of organizations.

But reaffirmed 22News, 1.8 million girls led by 800,000 adults, are sticking to what they do best.

A woman with generational ties to Boy Scouts told 22News she used to be a Girl Scout and never felt left out, nor, was she interested in joining the all boys organization.

“I felt like I did get the experience of scouting to the fullest extent. I didn’t feel left out of the Boy Scouts, at all,” Nicole Frenock of Northampton told 22News. “It was never something that I was interested in joining, because I felt like I had my own venue to accomplish the same goals.”

Hallberg told 22News girls and the boys are getting the specific development and learning opportunities that are best for them.