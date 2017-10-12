Car fire on I-91 South causing delays in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An accident near Exit 13 on I-91 southbound is causing delays for drivers during rush hour on the highway Thursday evening.

Massachusetts State Trooper Ken Hanchette told 22News the car involved in the incident caught on fire.

According to the 22News live traffic map, traffic is backed up all the way to Holyoke.

Trooper Hanchette told 22News no injuries were reported but an ambulance was seen leaving the area.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.