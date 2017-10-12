Big E President and CEO gives Red Cross hurricane relief donations

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Visitors to the Big E opened their hearts and donated nearly $15,000 to the American Red Cross hurricane relief fund. 22News was there as the Red Cross received the donation checks.

On the Big E grounds this afternoon Big E President and CEO Eugene Cassidy gave western Massachusetts Red Cross Executive Director Jen Garutti checks for more than $17,000.

Most of it raised though Big E visitor donations through the 22News team during the Big E Mardi Gras parades

“We’ve all seen the last seven weeks the major storms that have caused the historic damage. During the Big E fair we were so happy WWLP worked with the Big E fair grounds and raised money during the parade.”

At one point the Big E CEO himself, manned a collection bucket alongside members of the 22News team. The visitors to the Big E were very generous with their donations

Eugene Cassidy, Big E President and CEO said, “I had a blast, I was collecting with you, Jen and Bill, I had a grand time, the patrons at the fair, they’re having a great time at the Big E and while this is going down, people are suffering so terribly. When they saw channel 22 and the Red Cross folks it was great outpouring. I felt great to be a part of it.”

In all the Red Cross hurricane relief fund received more than $17,000 which included Big E Staff donations.

22News president and general manager Bill Pepin remarked at 22News’ participation, “When there’s a need, it’s what we do.”