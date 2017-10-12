Belchertown receives grant to improve economic development

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown will soon be getting millions of dollars to help spur economic development.

The project is a part of the Belchertown State School redevelopment. It’s a $3 million grant from MassWork that will construct a 2000 foot road, and will unlock 37 acres of unused land to build housing.

Nearly $85 million in MassWork grants will be awarded to Massachusetts communities.

The $3 million will help unlock 37 acres of a 90 acre site and enable the construction of over 250 units of housing for senior citizens.

Governor Karyn Polito told 22News she thinks it’s a good investment.

“This is great development and it’s an example of how our administration is using infrastructure dollars in places that are harder to develop and harder to attract private investment,” Polito told 22News.

Fifty million dollars in private investment was secured for Belchertown State School redevelopment.

Since 2015, the Baker-Polito administration has awarded $274 million to 106 communities, across the commonwealth.

This year, 47 grants will be awarded to communities across the state, totally nearly $85 million.