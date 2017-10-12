Baystate surgeons being trained to teach public how to “Stop the Bleed”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Would you know what to do if you came across someone bleeding heavily?

Surgeons from Baystate Medical Center are being certified Thursday to teach “Stop the Bleed” classes to members of the general public.

The Stop the Bleed campaign is a nationwide initiative created to empower bystanders to act as first responders and save lives. It began after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut and has gained renewed attention following the tragedy in Las Vegas.

According to a release sent to 22News, it’s especially important to know how to stop bleeding because someone who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes.

Those who attend Stop the Bleed classes will learn how to apply a tourniquet, the correct way to pack a wound, and how to apply pressure to stop bleeding.

