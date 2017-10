CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – To honor those who have served and protected our country, you can purchase a flag to stand at the Town Common in West Springfield. The West Springfield Lions’ Club’s John LaDue and West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt came to tell you how.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Name: John LaDue

Phone Number: 413-977-4252

Email: jladue2402@comcast.net