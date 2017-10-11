UnifySelfieChallenge to end bullying goes viral

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A social media statement gone viral has it’s roots right here in western Massachusetts.

The East Longmeadow based organization Unify Against Bullying is continuing their fight to end a silent epidemic. Their mission is to make sure no child is silenced or left alone.

Log on to your social media accounts and you will probably see pictures of people covering their mouths with the word “Unify” written on their hand.

It’s called the #UnifySelfieChallenge and it has spread to over 50 countries. Edward Zemba heads the organization, which also holds events like fashion shows and cut-a-thons to raise money and awareness. He told 22News why he’s taking his message to social media.

“It’s been unfortunately weaponized,” explained Zemba. “Social media has been used to hurt kids in really tragic ways. The kids were like maybe there is a way to take that same energy and power and turn it around into a positive.”

22News Anchor / Reporter Matt Caron even got in on the #UnifySelfieChallenge. Zemba hopes the effort leads to conversations in schools and between parents and their kids.

Don’t be surprised if you see the #UnifySelfieChallenge done by the queen of selfies herself. They’ve reached out to the Ellen Show to see if Ellen Degeneres will take the challenge.

To find out more about the challenge or how you can get involved with Unify Against Bullying, CLICK HERE.