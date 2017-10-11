Teen charged in Massachusetts officer’s death arrested at his home

BOSTON (AP) — A teenager charged in relation to a Massachusetts police officer’s death has been arrested on a probation violation.

Police say 18-year-old Michael Ricci was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at his home in Burlington, Massachusetts. Police say the alleged probation violation was related to an incident that occurred before the crash.

New Hampshire police say Ricci may have been racing other vehicles on Interstate 95 south Sunday morning when he veered into oncoming traffic, striking a motorcycle operated by 55-year-old Somerville Officer Louis Remigio. The officer was off-duty at the time.

Remigio died at the hospital late Monday night. Ricci was not injured.

The teen has been charged with felony reckless conduct. It could not be determined Tuesday if Ricci had a lawyer.

___

This story has been changed to correct that the suspect is from Burlington, Massachusetts, not Burlington, Vermont