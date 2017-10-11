Stretch Your Dollar: Websites to visit before buying a used car

(WTNH)– When you’re in the market for a car, you never want to get stuck with a lemon. With that in mind, the federal government is reinforcing a warning when it comes to buying used cars.

Cars flooded in all the storms down south this year could make their way to Connecticut soon. We are stretching your dollar with three websites you need to visit before making a purchase.

Consumer expert Clark Howard recommends checking out Safercar.gov for a look at recall information. There’s no bigger headache than buying a car with a recall on it.

Also a great resource for crashworthiness and safety, check out vehiclehistory.com. It will give you an itemized report on things like accidents, theft records and for the price-conscious consumer sales information.

And make a stop on carfax.com. This is a must-visit for flood cars. It will help you with in-depth vehicle histories including flood or hail damage, major accidents or other vital information you’d want to know before loading your kids in a vehicle.

