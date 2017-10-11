STCC hosts symposium on sustainability and the environment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Environmental concerns brought international experts to Springfield on Wednesday.

Springfield Technical Community College hosted the discussion, which focused on the environment and sustainability.

Adjunct Professor Timothy Randhir told 22News that it was a chance for the countries to come together, and collaborate on solutions.

“For our schools of thought, we are having some sort of very similar agenda of reaching out and solving some of the environmental issues we face,” Randhir said.

The panel included scientists and industry experts from Mexico, Peru, and Germany.