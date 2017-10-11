STCC celebrates Puerto Rican heritage in aftermath of Maria

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of residents with ties to Puerto Rico had their spirits lifted at Springfield Technical Community College Wednesday, with a salute to the music and dance heritage of Puerto Rico and Cuba.

“Our goal is to make sure that the Hispanic community understand that we value Latino cultures and origins and we want to celebrate that,” Carol Flores from the STCC Hispanic Association told 22News.

The festival helped take the pressure off high school student Natalie Hernandez.

She’s been deeply concerned about her loved ones in Puerto Rico, who are coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

“My grandfather’s mom is in Puerto Rico, and she called my aunt the other day and she said she had no food, she had no water and my grandfather is trying to get her down here now,” Hernandez told 22News.

The tribute to Puerto Rican music and dance allowed the western Massachusetts Hispanic community to share their pride and concerns for the people of Puerto Rico.