State leaders dedicate October to domestic violence awareness

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly one in three women and one in five men have experienced domestic violence in Massachusetts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Top state leaders are dedicating the month of October to domestic violence awareness in an effort to help keep people safe.

Domestic violence comes in many forms: physical, sexual, emotional or economic abuse.

Top state leaders hope to bring more awareness to domestic violence and promote safe and healthy relationships.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito presented a proclamation at the State House Wednesday declaring October 2017 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“The month of October is being Domestic Violence Awareness Month to allow people wherever they are in this Commonwealth to think about making their community safe, think about if they know anyone who is in harm’s way and helping them get to a place of safety,” Lt. Polito said.

Local law enforcement agencies, including Greenfield police, are working with the state through a pilot program to better respond to cases of domestic violence and sexual assault.