Set on fire & left to die

(WMC) The trial of a Mississippi man accused of setting 19-year-old Jessica Chambers on fire and leaving her to die opened with graphic testimony Tuesday.

Quinton Tellis is accused of murdering Chambers in 2014.

Courtland Fire Chief Cole Hailey was one of the first responders when Jessica was found. He gave an emotional testimony on her final moments.

“She had her arms out and was coming toward me saying, ‘help me, help me help me,'” Hailey said. “Her hair was fried out like she had stuck it in a light socket and she had black all over her face. Her body was severely burned.”

Prosecutors said Tellis set Chambers on fire after he thought he had suffocated her during sex.

District Attorney John Champion told jurors the motive is not clear.

Tellis’ attorneys argued that Chambers told first responders that someone named Eric set her on fire.

Read more:http://bit.ly/2gvlW5m

BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jessica Chambers was on fire when she was found along a back road near a north Mississippi tree farm.