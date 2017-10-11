Salmon Piccata with Little Mark’s Big BBQ

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s the perfect recipe for a date night in! George Giotsas, owner, chef, and pitmaster of Little Mark’s Big BBQ showed us how to make salmon piccata.

Salmon Piccata

Ingredients:

Skin on salmon filets (skin off is ok too)

Light olive oil

Capers

Artichoke hearts

Sherry Wine

Lemons

Butter

Flour

Sea Salt and pepper

Parsley flakes

Directions:

Heat up the oil in a pan

Dry off your salmon with a towel

Coat with sea salt and pepper

Place the salmon skin side down in the pan when hot

Cook for about 3 minutes and flip

Cook for about another 2 minutes

Take out the salmon and let it rest

Add your capers and artichoke hearts to the pan

Hit it with some sherry wine

Hit it with some lemon

Add the butter to thicken up the sauce

Put the sauce on the plate

Put your salmon on top of the sauce skin side up

